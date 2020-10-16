Evers’ says ‘we can prevent deaths’ as Wisconsin’s COVID-19 toll mounts
Governor Tony Evers had a stark message for Wisconsinites who don’t believe masks and other measures will slow the spread of coronavirus, as the state set another single day record for positive cases of COVID-19. Evers, during a media call, said he understands not everyone is on board, not even the president. “The inconsistency from […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Johnson defends Trump coronavirus response: ‘we’ve learned how to cope with this...
by Bob Hague on October 16, 2020 at 12:55 AM
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says that President Donald Trump has done a good job of managing the federal government’s response to the global coronavirus pandemic. “The main goal was to flatten the curve, so that we could delay people the […]
-
Some Wisconsinites are gaining internet fame by becoming cheese curd influencers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 12:55 AM
These women are "cheese curd influencers," the type of social media influencer Wisconsin didn't know it needed.
-
Evers’ says ‘we can prevent deaths’ as Wisconsin’s COVID-19 toll mounts
by Bob Hague on October 16, 2020 at 12:40 AM
Governor Tony Evers had a stark message for Wisconsinites who don’t believe masks and other measures will slow the spread of coronavirus, as the state set another single day record for positive cases of COVID-19. Evers, during a media call, […]
-
Free COVID-19 testing site to be available on four days in Shawano, with National Guard...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM
The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department is teaming with the Wisconsin National Guard to provide up to 300 tests a day.
-
Wisconsin public school enrollments see biggest drop in decades in first count since...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM
The coronavirus complicated this year's enrollment counts as families moved their children between schools or pulled them out altogether.
-
These northeastern Wisconsin companies hiring right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 10:43 PM
If you're seeking a job, here are some area companies that are currently hiring.
-
'It will get worse before it gets better': Wisconsin shatters previous daily records with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 15, 2020 at 10:24 PM
Wisconsin shattered previous daily records Thursday as the state's health crisis continued to soar to new heights unimpeded.
-
'Cat Grandpa' is back on the couch at Safe Haven, but there's little time for catching a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 15, 2020 at 9:20 PM
The pandemic kept Terry Lauerman from doing what made him a viral sensation in 2018, napping with cats at Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, but "Cat Grandpa "is back.
-
18 New COVID19 Cases Reported Thursday (10/15) in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 15, 2020 at 8:41 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.