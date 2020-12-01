Evers says Trump lawsuit ‘has no merit’

In an indication that it will issue a decision fairly quickly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has given the administration of Governor Tony Evers until 8:30 tonight (Tuesday) to respond to a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to disqualify 221,000 votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties. The court issued that order on Tuesday afternoon, not long after […]

Source: WRN.com







