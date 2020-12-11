Evers says Texas A.G.’s election lawsuit remains frivolous

More Republican attorney generals have joined Texas AG Ken Paxton, in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn election results in Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Thursday that the suit remains frivolous “The Texas attorney general, who is under FBI investigation, as well […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.