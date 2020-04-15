Evers says ‘Safer at Home’ could remain in place another month

Wisconsin’s coronavirus infection rate appears to be slowing down. The Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 127 additional cases. That brings the state’s total to 3,555 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three counties are reporting deaths for the first time today: Dodge, Door, and Kewaunee. Please, stay #SaferAtHome. Together we can #StopTheSpread of #COVID19_WI. pic.twitter.com/hNSeoEHR4T […]

Source: WRN.com







