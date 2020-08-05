Evers says no ‘secret plan’ to order K-12 schools to close

Does Governor Tony Evers have a plan, to close all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools this fall? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald believes he may. Fitzgerald told WISN Radio in Milwaukee this week that Republicans are much more concerned about how the governor is using his emergency powers, than the mask requirement he put in place […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.