Evers says no ‘secret plan’ to order K-12 schools to close
Does Governor Tony Evers have a plan, to close all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools this fall? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald believes he may. Fitzgerald told WISN Radio in Milwaukee this week that Republicans are much more concerned about how the governor is using his emergency powers, than the mask requirement he put in place […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Hundreds of poll workers needed for August 11
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Even with record numbers of absentee ballots being mailed in, thousands of voters will turn out in person next Tuesday. Wisconsin clerks need at least 900 more poll workers for the August 11 Partisan Primary:https://t.co/IdQla9LtDp — Wisconsin […]
-
Evers says no ‘secret plan’ to order K-12 schools to close
by Bob Hague on August 5, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Does Governor Tony Evers have a plan, to close all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools this fall? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald believes he may. Fitzgerald told WISN Radio in Milwaukee this week that Republicans are much more concerned about […]
-
Joe Biden won't travel to Milwaukee for 2020 DNC because of coronavirus concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2020 at 3:53 PM
Citing concerns over coronavirus, orgnaizers announced Wednesday that speakers for the convention will no longer travel to Milwaukee.
-
Rep. Ron Kind Holds Press Conference with Large Rivers Specialist Gretchen Benjamin on...
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:58 PM
Today, Rep. Ron Kind held a Zoom press conference with Gretchen Benjamin, the Large Rivers Specialist at the Nature Conservancy, to discuss the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act (WRDA), which passed the House of […]
-
Monroe County Motorcycle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM
On August 4th, 2020 around 11:31am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center was informed of a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle and SUV on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township. The Monroe County […]
-
Brown, Jim R age 71 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:55 PM
Jim R. Brown, 71, of Camp Douglas, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the […]
-
Cedar Crest and 4-H Ice Cream Naming Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM
Cedar Crest Ice Cream, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation have teamed up again to present the “Cedar Crest Ice Cream 4-H Flavor Contest” for Wisconsin 4-H clubs. More than 1600 clubs are eligible to create and submit […]
-
Lake Michigan breaks 34-year-old high water record; property owners warned ahead of fall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2020 at 1:41 PM
Levels in most Great Lakes expected to decline the rest of the year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says.
-
New Data on State Honey Bee Colonies Released
on August 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin honey bee colonies totaled 16,000 as of the first of the year--a three-percent decrease compared to the same time a year earlier, according to the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.