Evers says he’ll veto Republican tax cut

Wisconsin’s Democratic governor will reject a Republican tax cut proposal if it reaches his desk. Governor Tony Evers posted Wednesday on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, calling the $2.9 billion tax cut that Republicans in the state Assembly plan to pass next week “irresponsible.” I delivered on my promise of proposing a […] Source: WRN.com







