Evers says he won’t sign budget with massive cut to UW System

Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that he won't sign a state budget that includes a big cut to the UW System. The $32 million cut from Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature is equivalent to what the UW had projected for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said at the Capitol that taxpayer money […] Source: WRN.com







