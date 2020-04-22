Evers rips Republican effort to block ‘Safer at Home’ extension

Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that the Republican effort to block his extended “Safer at Home” order through the Wisconsin Supreme Court sends a clear message. “Legislative Republicans are telling those . . . four-thousand six-hundred plus people in the state of Wiscnsin who have contracted COVID-19, and the families of those 242 people that […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.