Evers requests state Supreme Court allow new order limiting capacities
A new statewide order would cut bars and restaurants to 25-percent of capacity. Governor Tony Evers’ office is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow public health officials to issue that order in the effort to slow down new cases of COVID-19. The order would be in effect for 28 days. The same order issued […]
'This is unacceptable': Evers, health officials say Wisconsin is receiving less COVID-19...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:34 PM
State officials said they were told Thursday that Wisconsin will only be receiving 35,100 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, far less than expected
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson blocks proposal to provide $1,200 coronavirus relief checks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson blocked an attempt to pass a second round of stimulus checks, warning about the country's debt.
Total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin pass 450,000, with 50,000 cases gained in last two weeks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 18, 2020 at 10:18 PM
The number of people in Wisconsin ever hospitalized with COVID-19 was nearing 20,000 Friday, making up 4.4% of all cases.
Gov. Evers wants Wisconsin to get its fair share of COVID-19 vaccines
by Raymond Neupert on December 18, 2020 at 8:58 PM
Governor Tony Evers wants the state to get its fair share of shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Evers says Wisconsin has only received around 35,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, much less than the nearly 50,000 doses it was supposed […]
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Biden's Native American pick for Cabinet
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applauded President-elect Biden's nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to head the Interior Department.
by WRN Contributor on December 18, 2020 at 7:09 PM
A new statewide order would cut bars and restaurants to 25-percent of capacity. Governor Tony Evers’ office is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow public health officials to issue that order in the effort to slow down new cases of […]
LS Boutique is moving and downsizing, but it's not going far | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 18, 2020 at 6:37 PM
Bellevue's LS Boutique is downsizing and relocating inside of Homestead Decor
Abandoned House Burns in Village of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2020 at 5:52 PM
Oneida woman indicted for stealing money from tribal health center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 18, 2020 at 5:40 PM
An Oneida woman was charged in federal court with stealing more than $12,000 from the tribal health center between August 2019 and January 2020.
