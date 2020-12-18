Evers requests state Supreme Court allow new order limiting capacities

A new statewide order would cut bars and restaurants to 25-percent of capacity. Governor Tony Evers’ office is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow public health officials to issue that order in the effort to slow down new cases of COVID-19. The order would be in effect for 28 days. The same order issued […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.