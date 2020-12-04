Evers requests additional federal funding for coronavirus response

Governor Tony Evers has asked the Trump administration and Wisconsin’s members of Congress for more pandemic assistance. Wisconsin’s share of federal CARES Act funding is just about tapped out. “While the federal funds expire on December 31, the need does not,” Evers said Thursday. The governor said Wisconsin needs $466 million by April. “That estimation […]

