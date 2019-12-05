Evers releases emails to Journal Sentinel

Governor Tony Evers has released a day’s worth of his emails. After initially claiming that state law prohibited him from doing so, the Democratic governor fulfilled an open records request by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for all emails he sent and received on November 12. The three emails he provided were copies of two press […]

