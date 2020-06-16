Evers rejects UW System changes to federal Title IX policy as state joins lawsuit

The University of Wisconsin’s policy for sexual harassment and sexual assault is in limbo. Governor Tony Evers called the new policy too vague when rejecting it Monday. In a letter sent to UW System President Ray Cross, Evers wrote he is not approving the system’s scope statement on the proposed changes to the federal Title […]

