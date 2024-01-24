Evers rejects Republican changes to his legislative maps

The latest on redistricting – Governor Tony Evers has rejected Republican lawmakers changes to his legislative maps. Calling the Evers maps as originally drawn a “Democratic gerrymander,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos addressed a media press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday. “What we’re actually doing is making miniscule changes to un-gerrymander the Evers maps. […] Source: WRN.com







