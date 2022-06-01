Evers raises Progress Pride flag at Capitol and pledges support of LGBTQ community

At Wednesday’s Pride Month event in Madison, Governor Tony Evers said he’ll continue to stand with Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community, and warned of what a Republican governor and state legislature might do. With the rainbow Pride flag again flying over the Capitol, Evers pledged continued support for Wisconsin’s LGBTQ community. “We will oppose hateful anti-LGBTQ rhetoric […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.