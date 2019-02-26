Evers pulls National Guard from border

Governor Tony Evers is pulling Wisconsin National Guard troops from the Mexican border. In n executive order filed on Monday, Evers stated that the 112 national guard troops stationed at the Arizona border were being returned to Wisconsin. Evers said that the work of securing the border belongs to Customs and Border Patrol, not the […]

Source: WRN.com





