Evers provides pandemic relief grants to movie theaters

Wisconsin’s movie theatres, which have struggled through the coronavirus pandemic, have received a financial shot in the arm. Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday announced more than $10 million in pandemic relief grants to theaters. “We were shut down immediately. We are one of the last sectors of the economy, if not the last, to get […] Source: WRN.com







