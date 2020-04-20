Evers proposes plan to restart Wisconsin economy once COVID-19 is contained

Now there’s a plan, to restart Wisconsin’s economy, once COVID-19 is contained. Governor Tony Evers on Monday unveiled a “Badger Bounceback” plan. A key Republican lawmaker said it misses the mark. “I’m jazzed and hopeful about this plan,” Evers said. “While being safe at home continues to be very important, this plan is an all […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.