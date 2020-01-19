Evers proposes effort to stop vaping by kids

Governor Tony Evers is proposing a major effort to oppose vaping by kids. School districts around Wisconsin are reporting vaping is a problem not just in high schools, but in middle schools as well. In addition to directing state agencies to do more on the issue, the Democratic governor also wants the Republican-controlled legislature to […]

