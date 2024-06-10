Evers proposes $800 million UW System budget increase

The largest budget increase ever proposed for the Universities of Wisconsin System. Governor Tony Evers announced that Friday to the Board of Regents. He said in his next biennial budget, he will ask the legislature to provide an increase of over $400 million in each year of the biennium for the UW system. Evers said the big boost is needed to prevent “further degradation” of the UW System, and that being 42nd in the nation in support of public universities “doesn’t cut it.” Seven four year campuses are facing budget shortfalls and UW Oshkosh has exhausted its reserves. Republicans on the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee have rejected the Democratic governor’s previous UW budget requests.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.