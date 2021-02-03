Evers’ proposed budget to include provisions to contain prescription drug prices

Governor Tony Evers has announced his proposed two-year state budget will include language aimed at limiting prescription drug costs in Wisconsin. “No Wisconsinite should have to choose between paying their bills and affording their prescription medication,” said Evers. “Picking up your prescription shouldn’t break the bank, but we know too many Wisconsinites continue to struggle […]

