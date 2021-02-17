Evers’ proposed budget includes major investments in K-12 schools and UW System

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposed two-year state budget includes a major focus on K-12 education funding. “So for the second budget in a row, our Badger Bounceback agenda proposes that the state delivers on its commitment to two-thirds funding for our schools.” The Democratic governor says that idea has bipartisan support. “Let’s stop talking about […]

