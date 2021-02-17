Evers’ proposed budget includes major investments in K-12 schools and UW System
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposed two-year state budget includes a major focus on K-12 education funding. “So for the second budget in a row, our Badger Bounceback agenda proposes that the state delivers on its commitment to two-thirds funding for our schools.” The Democratic governor says that idea has bipartisan support. “Let’s stop talking about […]
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry enters U.S. Senate race with endorsements from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 5:59 AM
Alex Lasry is the second Democrat to enter the 2022 race while incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't announced if he'll run again.
School board elections: Finalists set in De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Pulaski, West De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 5:25 AM
Top vote-getters in four school districts will be on the ballot for the April general election
Behnke claims GOP nomination in special election for 89th Assembly District seat,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 5:25 AM
Republican Elijah Behnke will now face Democrat Karl; Jaeger for the 89th Assembly District seat.
Here are the six Sheboygan school board candidates who advanced in Tuesday's primary
by Sheboygan Press on February 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM
Josh Fick was eliminated from the race Tuesday, leaving six candidates for voters to choose from for three spots on the school board in April.
Milwaukee takes center stage as Joe Biden pitches $1.9 trillion COVID relief, seeks to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 4:25 AM
President Joe Biden appeared in a CNN Presidential Town Hall at 8 p.m. and faced questions from moderator Anderson Cooper and local voters.
Primary election results: Kerr and Underly advance in DPI race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 4:20 AM
Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly come out ahead in superintendent race, while other candidates advance in school board, county board, legislative races.
by Bob Hague on February 17, 2021 at 3:16 AM
Tony Evers proposes rollback of Act 10 in budget that boosts school spending by $1.6...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 3:05 AM
The budget is the best way for Evers to try to drive his agenda for the second half of his term as he decides whether to run for re-election and Republicans try to take the governor's office in 2022.
Gov. Evers proposed a huge spending increase for higher education in Wisconsin. Here's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 2:21 AM
Evers proposed to keep and fund UW's tuition freeze, increase funding for Wisconsin Grants and create a student borrowers' bill of rights.
