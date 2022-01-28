Evers’ proposal for part of projected budget surplus a non-starter with Republican leaders

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend part of a projected state budget surplus is being rejected right of the gate by Republican leaders in the Legislature. The Democratic governor, who’s up for reelection in November, insists his plan to use more than $1.5 billion of the nearly $4 billion projected surplus now is not […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.