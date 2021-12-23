Evers pledges COVID money to stem suicide in Wisconsin National Guard, but other state and national leaders offer no new solutions
Investigation shows that National Guard leaders do not have any new solutions to solve the problem of high suicide rates among soldiers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Evers pledges COVID money to stem suicide in Wisconsin National Guard, but other state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 23, 2021 at 1:07 AM
Investigation shows that National Guard leaders do not have any new solutions to solve the problem of high suicide rates among soldiers.
-
Community remembers Divine Temple pastor L.C. Green, Green Bay's first Black pastor, who...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 23, 2021 at 12:21 AM
Pastor L.C. Green, who led the Divine Temple Church of God in Christ was known as a pillar for building community, died Thursday at Aurora BayCare.
-
UW students on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for new tuition...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 22, 2021 at 10:19 PM
About 1,000 University of Wisconsin students working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for a new tuition incentive.
-
DNA tests confirm remains found at High Cliff State Park are Starkie Swenson, a Neenah...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 22, 2021 at 10:07 PM
The investigative results of the case have been turned over to the Calumet County District Attorney's Office.
-
Joint decision: Green Bay council, city staff take steps to reduce marijuana fines
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2021 at 9:58 PM
The City Council voted to send a proposed amendment of cannabis possession fines to staff for review.
-
19-year-old sentenced to 10 years for March shooting on Menominee reservation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 22, 2021 at 8:16 PM
Menom L. Powless-Brown, of Keshena, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to assault with attempt to murder.
-
Almost 20% of jobs in Wisconsin's Department of Corrections are unfilled
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that about 1,100 jobs are open and maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with half staff.
-
Starkie Swenson timeline: Major events in the case of the Neenah man missing since 1983
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 22, 2021 at 6:29 PM
The Swenson case drew a lot of public attention in 1983 — and in the years since. Here's a timeline of major points in the case.
-
Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on December 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.