Evers pick to lead DHS gets Senate committee approval

Another appointee of Governor Tony Evers has gotten committee approval. Andrea Palm has headed the state the Department of Health Services since Evers appointed her in January. On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services voted to approve the appointment. Palm has been criticized by some Republicans for hiring Nicole Safar, a former […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.