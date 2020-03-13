Evers orders closure of all K-12 schools in Wisconsin

Governor Tony Evers has ordered all K-12 schools in Wisconsin to close. Evers on Friday directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 […]

Source: WRN.com





