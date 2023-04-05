Evers’ office reschedules bill signing to accommodate JFC co-chairs

The governor’s office has rescheduled a bill-signing ceremony, following a complaint from the measure’s Republican authors. Governor Tony Evers will sign legislation co-authored by Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Senator Howard Marklein and Representative Mark Born on Thursday. In a press release on Tuesday, the lawmakers accused Evers of a “blatant political move to purposely exclude […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.