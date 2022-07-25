Evers-O-Meter: Taking a look at how governor has fared on promises, Part 2
Taking a look at how governor has fared on promises, Part 2
EAA AirVenture opens event with sunny blue skies
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM
The Experimental Aircraft Association's annual convention, EAA AirVenture opened Monday under nearly perfect conditions.
Evers-O-Meter: Taking a look at how governor has fared on promises, Part 2
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 9:56 PM
Packers President Mark Murphy tells shareholders that NFL draft 'likely' for Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM
Packers leaders tell shareholders team is in good position, financially and on the field.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley involved in fatal car crash that killed a mother and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 8:27 PM
Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom said he has not yet determined whether charges will be filed against any of the drivers in the three-vehicle crash.
Unvaccinated people died from COVID at a rate 3.5 times higher in June than those who got...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 8:08 PM
The Wisconsin DHS recently released June data surrounding COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
Two Green Bay Democrats will meet in the August primary to challenge 4th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM
The top vote-getter between Ashton Arndorfer and Derek Teague will win the party's nomination for the chance to defeat Republican David Steffen.
Four voters with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit to ensure they can vote...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM
The voters argue the court ruling violates the U.S. Constitution, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
Howard woman shot; man arrested and expected to face charge of attempted homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM
Brown County sheriff's officials said they had the man in custody within 35 minutes of the shooting
Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun debate family leave, DACA, abortion in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM
The latest Marquette University Law School poll found most Republicans haven't made up their mind, underscoring a tight race.
