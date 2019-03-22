Evers Needs More Time To Decide How To Use Judge’s Ruling

Shortly after a Dane County Circuit judge found the legislature’s lame-duck session illegal, Governor Tony Evers pulled Wisconsin out of a suit challenging the Affordable Care Act. Evers tells reporters he will need some more time to decide how to use the powers restored by that Thursday ruling. Republicans are expected to appeal quickly. Judge Richard Niess issued the injunction Thursday while refusing to put the order on hold. Republicans say the decision will “create chaos.”

