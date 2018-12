Evers names Stanford Taylor to lead DPI

Governor Elect Tony Evers has named his successor as State Superintendent of Schools. She’s current Assistant State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor. Evers says Stanford Taylor “is a dedicated, thoughtful leader, who puts the best interests of kids before all else.” “She is known and respected throughout the education community for her commitment to equity and her […]

