Evers names more state agency heads

Governor-elect Tony Evers has named five additional people to his cabinet. “We want to make sure that our leaders of the agencies connect the dots, in working with other agency leaders,” Evers said. Picks announced Thursday by Evers and Lieutenant Governor-elect Mandela Barnes include state Representative Peter Barca as Revenue Secretary, and outgoing state Senator […]

Source: WRN.com





