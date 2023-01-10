Evers names James Bond to lead veterans agency

Governor Tony Evers has picked a new head of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. Current DVA deputy secretary James Bond has been named to take over the position of his former boss Mary Kolar who announced her retirement last week. Bond is a disabled veteran, having served in the Marines as a clerk before […] Source: WRN.com







