Evers lessens restrictions on some nonessential businesses

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday issued an Emergency Order which adds some changes to the existing statewide Safer at Home order during the COVID-19 outbreak. Evers said his latest directive “turns the dial another notch,” allowing some non-essential businesses to do more, “where it’s a single person, a single consumer interacting with a single […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.