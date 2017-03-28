Evers leads Holtz in fundraising
Voters will decide next Tuesday whether to keep state school Superintendent Tony Evers on the job for another four years. The two term incumbent has raised more than twice as much campaign money than his challenger Lowell Holtz since early February. The Evers camp reports it has raised $218,000 from February 7th through March 20th […]
Source: WRN.com
