Evers leads Holtz in fundraising

Voters will decide next Tuesday whether to keep state school Superintendent Tony Evers on the job for another four years. The two term incumbent has raised more than twice as much campaign money than his challenger Lowell Holtz since early February. The Evers camp reports it has raised $218,000 from February 7th through March 20th […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.