Evers leads Dem governors coalition demanding action on Women’s Health Protection Act

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is leading a coalition of Democratic governors demanding action to protect abortion rights. A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion signals a willingness by the court’s conservative majority to overturn Roe versus Wade. In a joint letter to congressional leaders, the governors are calling for immediate passage of the Women’s Health […] Source: WRN.com







