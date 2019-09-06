Evers leading trade mission to Japan

Governor Tony Evers is leading a trade delegation to Japan. They’ll meet with Japanese leaders, visit the headquarters of Japanese companies doing business here, and help promote state exports during the nine day trip. “Japan and Wisconsin have a longstanding relationship and deep ties,” Governor Evers said. “I look forward to renewing those relationships, learning […]

