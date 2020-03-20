Evers lacks authority to move election date

After three Fox Valley mayors asked him to move the April 7 election and require an entirely mail-in election, Governor Tony Evers said he can’t. During a Friday conference call on the COVID-19 outbreak, Evers stressed he has no authority to do so. “My ability to move that date is non-existent,” Evers said. “I don’t […]

