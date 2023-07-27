Evers, Kaul oppose 3M 'forever chemical' contamination settlement, say it won't do enough
Gov. Evers and AG Kaul signed on to a bipartisan opposition of the $10.5 to $12.5 billion settlement, saying it doesn’t go far enough to clean up PFAS
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin congressman Derrick Van Orden reportedly curses teenage Senate pages during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM
Van Orden reportedly confronted the high-schoolers for lying on the floor in the Capitol Rotunda to photograph the dome.
Door County Catholic school names new principal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM
The school needed to start a new search after it hired a new principal in late May who resigned within a month.
Bonduel motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 8:02 PM
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by another driver, who was attempting to pass a semi.
Schabusiness trial: Thyrion's death ruled homicide; expert says body mutilated for hours...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM
Schabusiness trial: Expert testifies strangulation killed Thyrion, but his torso, femur were severed after death, and other body parts were damaged.
22-year-old man charged with intoxicated driving in Allouez crash that killed two people
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office identified the crash victims as Trevor Herman, 22, and Luis Rios-Alvarado, 28.
Schedule of Prep Football Previews on WRJC Radio
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM
Witnesses call for increased military transparency on UFOs during hearing: 'Long overdue'
by USA TODAY on July 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM
During a public hearing Wednesday before Congress, three former military members shared accounts of UFO sightings, recovered space craft and more.
Weiland, Richard Dean Age 65 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 27, 2023 at 2:46 PM
