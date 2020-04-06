Evers issues executive order to delay election-GOP will appeal to state Supreme Court

This report has been updated Democratic Governor Tony Evers Monday shut down Tuesday’s spring election in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Evers issued an executive order barring in-person voting, and moving the election to June 9. His order also calls lawmakers back into session this week to decide whether the election should be held […]

Source: WRN.com





