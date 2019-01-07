Evers inaugural: calls for ‘kindness and respect’

Wisconsin’s new governor calls for a return to “Wisconsin values.” Tony Evers identified those values as kindness and respect, and said the state faces myriad problems and needs – including paying for education, infrastructure, and health care. “We cannot fix these problems unless people come before politics,” Evers said in remarks delivered after being sworn […]

