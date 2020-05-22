Evers Honors Request for $50 Million in Direct Farm Payments
Exactly one month after eight Wisconsin farm organizations asked the Evers Administration for up to $50 million in direct cash payments for state farmers who are suffering from financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced on Wednesday a program where affected producers could apply for such relief.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Coronavirus alters, cancels some Memorial Day services, programs in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 12:57 AM
Some veterans groups have kept their Memorial Day plans, others have altered events or canceled them due to the pandemic.
-
North Star Mohican Casino to reopen Tuesday. Guests must wear masks, get temperature...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2020 at 12:44 AM
The casino will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It will close daily from 3 a.m. until 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.
-
Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on May 21, 2020 at 11:12 PM
Here’s a look at Thursday’s statewide COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported six deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hour period, bringing the total number of lives lost to 487. Total […]
-
Unemployment rate skyrockets amid pandemic shutdowns
by Bob Hague on May 21, 2020 at 11:07 PM
The unemployment rate in Wisconsin has reached a level not seen since the Great Depression. The state’s jobless rate rose, from just over three percent in March, to just over 14 percent in April. The Department of Workforce Development said […]
-
Rodgers-Brady contest tops Packers tickets on uncertain secondary market
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2020 at 10:41 PM
Four games on Green Bay Packers' schedule well above rest in attracting fans.
-
'We would like to get in there': Kenosha officials frustrated as over 30 Amazon workers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2020 at 9:37 PM
The company has been uncooperative, the Kenosha County health officer says, and she is considering whether she should try to shut the facilities down.
-
Convicted Green Box fraudster thinks COVID-19 scare should get him out of prison early
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM
Convicted of bilking bank, investors, Ronald Van Den Heuvel, 66, of De Pere is asking for reduced prison sentence because of COVID-19 threat.
-
An estimated one in seven workers in Wisconsin is unemployed
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2020 at 8:56 PM
The job losses raised Wisconsin's unemployment rate to 14.2%, up from 3.1% in March.
-
Gov. Tony Evers to give $100 million in federal funding to nursing homes and other care...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2020 at 8:55 PM
Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday he would give $100 million to nursing homes and other care facilities.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.