Evers Honors Request for $50 Million in Direct Farm Payments

Exactly one month after eight Wisconsin farm organizations asked the Evers Administration for up to $50 million in direct cash payments for state farmers who are suffering from financial setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced on Wednesday a program where affected producers could apply for such relief.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







