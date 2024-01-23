Evers goes around GOP to secure grant for largest land conservation purchase in Wisconsin history
Gov. Tony Evers has secured federal dollars to complete the largest land conservation purchase in Wisconsin history, going around Republicans who had blocked it. The state Department of Natural Resources planned last year to spend about $4 million in stewardship…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Arrests Made, Deceased Male Identified in Juneau County Suspected Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:57 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/22
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:50 PM
Gruen Leads Royall Past Alma-Center Lincoln in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:49 PM
Terrace Heights to hold annual Valentine’s BINGO
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:41 PM
Wisconsin Cattlemen Winter Conference Coming to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:41 PM
Thompson, John R. Age 83 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 4:27 PM
Moriarty, Raymond F. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 4:11 PM
Krotzman, Arlene Age 100 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 4:06 PM
Snowmobile Crash Near Mauston Leads to Death
by WRJC WebMaster on January 22, 2024 at 6:25 PM
