Evers faces third lawsuit over authority to make coronavirus restrictions
The lawsuit contends Evers has overstepped his authority in making policies without the Legislature.
Evers campaign releasing TV ad targeting GOP lawmakers' pandemic response
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM
The ad runs until Oct. 27 on television in the Green Bay, La Crosse/Eau Claire, and Milwaukee media markets, and will include digital and mail components.
Three out of 10 communities in Wisconsin voted for both Obama and Trump. How will they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 7:38 PM
Wisconsin's more than 500 "Obama-Trump communities" will play a key role in the 2020 election.
Pulaski, Howard-Suamico, Ashwaubenon and De Pere school districts to continue online...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 7:31 PM
The Pulaski, Howard-Suamico, Ashwaubenon and De Pere school districts will all continue virtual learning until at least Nov. 6.
Ramsden, Vera Katarina Age 75 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2020 at 6:25 PM
State, federal government take major steps to study missing and murdered Indigenous women
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM
Wisconsin supporters of those efforts said the work is just starting.
Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Brown County. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 16, 2020 at 3:46 PM
Voters can cast what's known as an "in-person absentee ballot" in Wisconsin from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1. Here's when and where Brown County voters can vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Snow expected across northern Wisconsin Saturday; Green Bay and central Wisconsin could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 16, 2020 at 3:32 PM
It won't stick around for long, but the first snowflakes of the season could fly in Wisconsin this weekend.
Fox Communities Credit Union will hold drive-through food donations events Saturday for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 16, 2020 at 3:19 PM
Event organizers are asking people to bring "drive up" donations Saturday to several locations in northeast Wisconsin.
