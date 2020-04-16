Evers extends ‘Safer at Home’ to May 26, eases some restrictions

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday announced that he’s ordered Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend his “Safer at Home” order, originally set to expire on April 24, to May 26. Evers issued the order on March 24, in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. A few weeks ago, we […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.