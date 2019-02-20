Evers “Exploring” Idea Of Joining Multi-State Lawsuit Against Emergency Declaration

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says there is no national emergency need for a border wall. Evers says he is exploring the idea of joining a lawsuit already filed by 16 states. The federal suit alleges the declaration by President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. Trump’s plan is to use already-designated federal funds to pay for the U-S-Mexico border wall. Attorney General Josh Kaul has said if federal funds meant for this state are diverted due to the declaration, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take the appropriate action — though he didn’t say what that would be.

Source: WRJC.com





