Evers directs millions for climate change initiatives in budget, putting focus on green energy in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers proposed millions of dollars for programs aimed to curb the impact of climate change in Wisconsin, from flooding to green energy projects.
Wisconsin unemployment rate ninth lowest in U.S., but officials are keeping an eye on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2021 at 1:24 AM
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin has the ninth-lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the country at 3.8%
Evers directs millions for climate change initiatives in budget, putting focus on green...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2021 at 1:18 AM
Gov. Tony Evers proposed millions of dollars for programs aimed to curb the impact of climate change in Wisconsin, from flooding to green energy projects.
Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan endorses Kerr for state schools...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM
Arne Duncan, former U.S. secretary of education under President Barack Obama, endorses Deb Kerr for state schools superintendent.
Almost 20% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports 706 new...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 3, 2021 at 8:05 PM
More than 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December, according to the state health department.
Photos: The Greatest Easter Egg (Drive-Thru) at Green Bay First
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2021 at 7:37 PM
Green Bay First passed out a 1,000 bags of Easter Eggs for a COVID -19 safe Easter Egg Drive-Thru
Suspect in Green Bay double stabbing on South Broadway charged with homicide
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM
Brown County prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against Wesley J. Brice, including first-degree intentional homicide.
Wisconsin superintendent candidates Underly and Kerr accused of ethics violations with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 10:20 PM
The complaints were filed by the Democratic and Republican parties.
Amtrak's proposed link between Green Bay and Milwaukee is no guarantee, but still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM
It's a long-term vision right now, but local leaders hope to press federal legislators to support extending rail service to northeastern Wisconsin.
Wisconsin’s Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 12-16, 2021
by WRJC WebMaster on April 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM
