Evers denies Dassey pardon

Governor Tony Evers has declined to pardon Brendan Dassey, or commute his sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. In a letter to Dassey and his attorneys, the governor’s office and pardon advisory board told Dassey that they can’t consider his application because it doesn’t meet one or more eligibility conditions. Those conditions include […]

