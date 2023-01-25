Evers delivers State of the State address

Governor Tony Evers laid out his priorities for Wisconsin in his fifth State of the State address on Tuesday night. The Democratic governor noted that state government is in a great fiscal position, expected to end the current biennium with about a $6.5 billion surplus and over $1.7 billion in the rainy day fund. WATCH: […] Source: WRN.com







