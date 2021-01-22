Evers defends Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Governor Tony Evers on Thursday defended Wisconsin’s widely criticized coronavirus vaccination effort. “Could things have gone better? I suppose by a day or two, had everything gone perfectly. But at the end of the day we’re driven by how many shots we have to put into peoples’ arms,” Evers said during a media conference call. […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.