Evers defends health officials over delayed classification of 1,000 past nursing home COVID deaths
The state is now reporting 45% of the people who died from COVID-19 were in long-term care facilities instead of the 26% to 30% previously reported.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Green Bay middle, high schools to expand in-person classes to four days a week in April
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2021 at 12:38 AM
Green Bay schools reopened to in-person classes this month. A number of parents had insisted students need to be in school more than two days a week.
-
Human remains found on Menominee Indian Reservation identified as missing 22-year-old...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM
An autopsy of the remains Monday found they belonged to Katelyn L. Kelley.
-
-
More than 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 9:06 PM
A total of 1,474,696 residents or 25.3% of the state's population have received at least one dose, according to the Department of Health Services.
-
County, with help from the Packers, NWTC aims to use charity golf event to create $1...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2021 at 8:22 PM
Annual Brown County Children's Charity Golf Classic has ambitious goal to fund youth scholarships.
-
How to register to vote and get an absentee ballot for the April 2021 election in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 5:19 PM
A guide to how to register to vote and get a ballot in Wisconsin for 2021 elections.
-
Royall School District
by WRJC WebMaster on March 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM
-
Requests for mail-in absentee ballots remain high, but Wisconsin clerks not expecting...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM
Wisconsin clerks are still seeing a high number of absentee ballot requests, but aren't as overwhelmed as they were one year ago.
-
A Tomah man was arrested after firing two shots from a pistol outside a tavern in Wilton,...
by WRJC WebMaster on March 22, 2021 at 2:48 PM
